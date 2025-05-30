New Delhi: A 59-year-old employee has been shown the exit door by the company after more than 20 years of service. This issue was shared on Reddit by the employee's child. The Reddit post went viral, sparking outrage and sympathy from many who said that the employee should not resign and that the employer should fire him and give him severance.

According to a Reddit post by the employee's child, the employee was initially scheduled to retire in January 2025 after 22 years of devoted service. But a two-year extension was added to his contract. "I need help understanding my father's employment situation. He is almost 2 years away from retirement and is being laid off under circumstances that seem questionable," the user wrote on Reddit.

The user said, "Last week, he was asked by his boss to send a warning email to his reportee for constantly underperforming. This reportee retaliates against my father by writing a very diplomatic mail and ccing his boss and superiors. Now the company is painting my father as the bad person and he’s also being asked to leave on these grounds apart from other reasons like company’s poor performance, budget cuts and restructuring."

"He has also been told that he is not entitled to severance because he was technically supposed to be retired already. In addition, his boss is now emotionally manipulating him to voluntarily resign, serve notice and leave honourably. I know once he voluntarily resigns, it’s game over for him," the user wrote.

The user concluded the post by asking, "Should we consult and employment lawyer or something else?"

Netizens react



The Reddit post has triggered widespread anger and sympathy for the employee.

One user said, "Your father should not resign under any circumstances."

Another user said, "Your father shouldn’t resign or retire volunterirarly. Most likely he isn’t going to seek more employment, so he shouldn’t be worried about ruining his resume with a termination. Let them terminate him without grounds, and he can take them to task for this."

"Ask him to read his employment contract. there must be some paper work regarding the extension. consult a lawyer and Do not give into the demand of these bullies," commented one user.

"First of all 22 years in the same company ?? And this is how the employer treats the employee who has been loyal for more than 2 decades," commented one user.

"Not resign. Let them remove him and give severance," commented one user.