Man trained intern for 6 months who later became his boss with double salary; post sparks heated debate online

New Delhi: The story of a career counsellor who mentored an intern and after six months the same intern was made his boss with double his salary has sparked a heated debate on social media. The story highlights how employees are rewarded with performance punishment for being good at their job. The worst thing is that when promotion time comes, companies promote mediocre employees rather than those who are more deserving.

Taking to X, Simon claimed that he was forced to train an intern. For six months, he taught him every system, client quirk and every shortcut that he learned over five years. However, he was taken aback when the intern was made his boss with double his salary. He sent an email to everyone saying he will no longer be providing training, guidance or assistance to management. He said that mentoring supervisors is not part of his job description.

When the HR called him into a meeting, Simon noticed that his new boss appeared terrified since he had no idea how to do his job without his support. The management said that he was being unprofessional and hurting the team. Some of his coworkers think he is brave while others say he is being petty.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

I was forced to train an intern.

Spent 6 months teaching him everything I knew - every system, every client quirk, every shortcut I'd learned over five years.



They made him my boss yesterday. Double my salary. Everyone in the conference room stared, waiting for a reaction. I… — Simons (@Simon_Ingari) February 27, 2026

Simon claimed to be doing two jobs for years. He said he stayed up late while others headed home. However, after doing his work sincerely he was not promoted and someone he trained got the promotion he deserved. He said that now when his boss approaches him with questions, he redirects him to HR.

Simon said that he is getting punished for being good at his job and this is called performance punishment. He said that the office cannot afford to move him because he is doing the work of three people. But the worst part is that when the promotion time comes, deserving people are ignored and mediocre employees are made the boss. The office overlooks the efforts of a sincere employee and promotes someone who plays office politics, he said.

Simon has urged professionals to start being strategic and stop being the best performer. He said people should do their job well but not exceptionally as doing so will just get them more work and not more pay. One should give exceptional performance if the companies are giving exceptional pay.

Netizens Reactions

The post has sparked a heated discussion on social media with some saying how high performers get overloaded instead of rewarded in real workplace dynamics.

One user said, "This hits hard because a lot of high performers learn this the brutal way. Companies love the person who carries the team but when it is time to promote they suddenly cannot “afford” to move the one person actually keeping things running. Being good at your job should not turn you into permanent infrastructure while someone else climbs the ladder. Loyalty without leverage is just unpaid overtime."

Another user said, "That story captures a real workplace dynamic where high performers get overloaded instead of rewarded, which happens more often than companies admit."

One user commented, "The Competence Trap. Excellence becomes a cage. You essentially build the ladder, hold it steady, and then watch someone else climb it using your own hands as the rungs."

A user said, "Value is not recognized sometimes until it's gone. Start a bidding war. Find other work, let them know you're leaving and see if they counter. If none, they didn't value you and that won't change. Always work where you're wanted."