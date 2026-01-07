Manager Asks Woman Employee To Send ‘Critically Ill’ Mother To Shelter Home; Viral Post Sparks Outrage

In a viral Reddit post, a user shared how their female colleague was forced to resign from her job at a private bank after her manager allegedly refused to grant her leave and suggested that she put her critically ill mother in a shelter home and return to work.

Sharing the post the redditor said, "A senior woman colleague at a large private bank asked for a few days of leave. Her mother was critically ill because of wrong medication. She was not asking for anything special. Just some time."

However, instead of understanding the health emergency of the employee's mother, the manager allegedly responded by saying that if the employee's mother was not recuperating then she should be placed in a shelter home so that the employee could return to work. "The manager’s response was if she is not recovering, put her in a medical or shelter home and come to office," the user wrote.

The employee had to choose between continuing to work and staying with her mother. She decided to be with her mother and quit her job. "She stayed with her mother. Soon after that she had to resign. She had worked there for years," the redditor wrote.

The user wrote, "I am posting this here because I honestly do not know what the 'right' response is anymore in such workplaces. What would you have done?"

Netizens Reaction

The post sparked widespread discussion regarding workplace ethics and the behavior of managers towards employees with some users saying that there should be some legal means to respond to crude forms of exploitation in the workplace.

One user said, "She did what was best for her. But honestly if it were me and my manager spoke anything about either of my parents, I wouldn't reply nor would I resign. But I'd make sure that the manager has to make a hospitalization claim within the next week."

Another user said, "Damn, I empathise with her and the feelings that she had to go through. There should be some legal way to get back at this crude kind of exploitation."

A user said, "Coz there are people who takes all this shit from managers . Eg one of my friend was asked to operate outside of ICU where mother was dying and she did. Like grow a spine man."

One user said, "This ICICI Bank Mumbai case raises serious concerns about how employee complaints are handled."