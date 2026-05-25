Manager tried to fire employee during appraisal meeting, but he walked out with a promotion

A Reddit post shared by a tech employee who claimed how an appraisal meeting turned into firing and later into a promotion opportunity has gained significant attention on social media. Sharing his experience, the techie said that his management advised him to look for work elsewhere during his appraisal meeting. He was informed that the company has no project and that his presence would be a waste of his potential. He understood that he could serve two months notice and leave if he gets a job within that two months.

The employee shared on Reddit post, he was aware that he had been fired but he considered taking a chance to save his job. He replied to the manager saying he had ideas like integrating AI into the website and scaling the business using AI along with other ideas.

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The management approved of the techie's idea to use AI in the business. The manager informed the employee that throughout those two months the company would monitor his performance. The manager added that the company will give him promotion and competitive salary if he can implement his ideas.

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The employee said that he spent three months looking for a job outside of his company but received no offers. So in order to survive he shared his ideas with the manager and fortunately the manager was impressed.

The employee said that in any case, he was going to look for a job outside but also work in the line he wants like integrating AI. He said that the two months he has been allowed to implement his ideas will be 'exciting' for him.

Netizens React



The post was flooded with comments with several users warning the Redditor that he would probably be fired once he implements the AI ideas and advised him to find a new job ASAP.

One user said, "This job market is so wild that companies are now running India’s Got Talent during appraisal meetings."

Another user commented, "If you get a new job with a decent offer, do not stay here no matter what they offer you."

A user said, "Most likely you are going to be fired anyways. He just wants you to implement these ideas in these 2 months and they will let you go after that. He will be claiming those for his promo later."

One user said, "Job market is tough and finding the job now a days is not that easy with decent pay packages. Building the personnel brand is the only options left."

One user said, "They will most likely fire you once you finish this AI implementation. Switch ASAP."

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