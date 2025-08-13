New Delhi: An employee's viral post on how her boss approved her leave request, advising her to enjoy her trip and avoid undue stress, is winning hearts online. The employee has praised her manager for portraying the true value of work-life balance, while netizens are praising the employer for his heartfelt response in granting the leave.

LinkedIn Post Goes Viral

Sharing a post on LinkedIn, Kanika Raina said when she requested leave, her boss approved it without fuss and that was the time when she realised that her office was the right place to be. "My boss approved my leave with just one line: “Enjoy your trip to the fullest. Don’t take unnecessary stress.” That’s when I realised I’m in the right place," she wrote.

(ALSO READ: 7th Pay Commission DA Update)

Raina expressed her sincere gratitude to her manager for making work-life balance a reality. "We often talk about work-life balance, but few leaders truly make it a reality. Thank you, Saurabh Gupta sir, for being that rare kind of leader who genuinely walks the talk when it comes to creating balance," she said.

Raina said that she felt grateful to be a part of a supportive and helpful work culture. "Grateful to be part of a culture that doesn’t just say “We’ve got your back” but actually means it," she said.

(ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission TOR, Chairman Appointment)

According to Raina, workplaces with supportive managers and leaders will always earn the loyalty and trust of their employees and have a lasting impact. "To all managers and leaders out there, this is how you earn loyalty, build trust, and create lasting impact," she said.

Netizens react on Linkedin Post

The post shared by Raina resonated with social media users with many praising the manager for a refreshing attitude and empathy towards employees.

One user commented, "Wow, this is what every employee deserves and dreams of from their employer."

Another user said, "The bittersweet part about this is realising how much we’ve normalised seeking approval for things that should already be ours—like time to rest and recharge.”

One user said, "The point here is that the bar is too low. Isn’t that supposed to be an ideal reply from your colleague. I get where you are coming from…even I would be amazed if my manager replies back with safe travels/ enjoy your trip instead of just writing approved….so yeahh I get the overwhelming response on this."

"Wow…wish I can work in such mentorship.I will deliver more with confidence and relax mind set," said one user.