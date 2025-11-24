Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2988807https://zeenews.india.com/economy/manufacturing-projected-to-account-for-one-fifth-of-indias-gdp-by-fy30-2988807.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
INDIA

Manufacturing Projected To Account For One-Fifth Of India's GDP By FY30

Manufacturing will account for a fifth of Indian GDP in 2030 due to rising demand, policy reforms and better integration of India into global value chains and a long‑term trend to diversify away from China, the report from financial services firm Equirus Capital said.

 

|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 08:02 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Manufacturing Projected To Account For One-Fifth Of India's GDP By FY30Credit:IANS

New Delhi: The share of India’s manufacturing sector in gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to increase from 13 per cent in FY25 to 20 per cent by FY30, a report said on Monday. 

Manufacturing will account for a fifth of Indian GDP in 2030 due to rising demand, policy reforms and better integration of India into global value chains and a long‑term trend to diversify away from China, the report from financial services firm Equirus Capital said.

“The sector has laid a strong foundation for steady expansion and barring geo-political complications leading to an increase in tariff and non-tariff barriers, Indian corporates will witness extremely high growth over the next five years,” said Munish Aggarwal, Managing Director and Sector Lead Industrials, Equirus Capital.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He said that reforms such as production-linked incentive (PLI), Gati Shakti, and infrastructure expansion schemes have positioned manufacturing as a core growth pillar.

The schemes laid the groundwork for a sustained capex cycle and deeper structural gains over the coming years, and the report expects the government to double down on such reforms to support employment.

Indian markets have also signalled this optimism with the BSE Industrials Index outperforming the Sensex and other sectoral indices since July 2022.

Further, fundraising in the industrial sector surged with FY25 seeing 32 industrial IPOs that raised a record Rs 663.2 billion and M&amp;A and private equity investments touching a five-year high of Rs 1,432.8 billion.

M&amp;A-led consolidation will shape the next phase of growth across the EV, electronics, and cement sectors, while PE interest is likely to remain strong in packaging, aerospace, and defence through FY30.

Automation, robotics and AI integration will witness integration of deep-tech and machine learning across industrial segments, with even smaller manufacturing set-ups adopting robotics, the report noted.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

CJI Gavai
Former CJI Gavai To Grace ‘Samvidhan At 75’ Finale On Nov 26
Ai
South Korea To Form Task Force For AI Cooperation With UAE
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University
Mata Vaishno Devi University Row: Politicians Allege Discrimination In...
BJP
‘Dead Language’ Comment Triggers Clash: BJP Targets Udhayanidhi
jammu kashmir winter
Kashmir Shivers As Region Records Coldest Night Of The Season
Technology
Moto G57 Power Launched In India With 7,000mAh Battery And AI Features
arunachal pradesh china
'Claimed Arunachal In China': Indian's Post About Shanghai Airport Goes Viral
Turkey India relations
From Links With Pak To Delhi Blast: The Turkey Factor India Watching Closely
Uttarakhand Bus accident
Uttarakhand: 5 Dead, Several Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Tehri District
dharmendra passes away ay 89
Time When Producer Emptied His Pocket To Pay Dharmendra's Signing Amount