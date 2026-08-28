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Manufacturing sector boosts India's industrial production; clocks 6.7% growth in July

The manufacturing sector, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the index of industrial production (IIP), posted an impressive 7.3 per cent growth during July compared to the same month of the previous year.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 06:41 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
Manufacturing sector boosts India's industrial production; clocks 6.7% growth in July

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Manufacturing sector boosts India's industrial production; clocks 6.7% growth in July
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