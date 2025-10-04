Mark Your Calendar: Tata Capital IPO Opens On Monday, 6 October: Check Price, Date & Other Details

New Delhi: The much-awaited IPO of Tata Capital Limited is set to open on Monday, October 6, 2025, and will remain open for subscription until October 8. The Tata Group’s NBFC has announced a price band of Rs 310– Rs 326 per equity share, aiming to raise a massive Rs 15,511.87 crore through a mix of fresh issue and Offer for Sale (OFS). Once the IPO closes, the company’s shares are expected to be listed on both the BSE and NSE, giving investors a chance to be part of one of India’s leading financial firms.

Strong Investor Response Boosts Tata Capital IPO

Ahead of its official launch, Tata Capital Limited’s IPO received a robust response from anchor investors. The company allocated shares worth around Rs 4,642 crore to 68 domestic and global institutional investors, with demand exceeding the allocation by five times. This strong anchor subscription reflects high confidence in the company ahead of the public offering.

Tata Capital IPO Details

Grey Market Premium (GMP) Today: Shares are trading at a premium of around Rs 20 in the grey market.

IPO Dates: Opens on 6 October 2025 and closes on 8 October 2025.

Price Band: Rs 310 to Rs 326 per share.

IPO Size: The company plans to raise Rs 15,511.87 crore, including ₹6,846 crore through fresh shares and Rs 8,665.87 crore via Offer for Sale (OFS).

Lot Size: One lot consists of 46 shares.

Allotment Date: Expected on 9 October 2025.

IPO Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited.

Lead Managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India, HDFC Bank, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, JP Morgan India, SBI Capital Markets, and Axis Capital.

Listing Date: Expected on 11 October 2025 on BSE and NSE.

Tata Capital IPO: Key Financial Metrics

Tata Capital’s IPO comes with a market capitalization of ₹1,38,382.73 crore. As of 31 March 2025, the company reported a price-to-book value of 4.10 and a Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.60%. Its debt-to-equity ratio stood at 6.60, reflecting the company’s financial leverage. These figures give investors a snapshot of Tata Capital’s financial health ahead of the public offering.