SENSEX

Market Bloodbath: Sensex Crashes 4,000 Points; Nifty Drops Below 21,800

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2025, 09:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The impact of US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs dealt massive blow to the Indian Stock market with BSE Sensex crashing 4,000 points while the Nifty came tumbling below 21,800.

The domestic market crash was in tandem with trends seen in major global markets.

