Market Bloodbath: Sensex Crashes 4,000 Points; Nifty Drops Below 21,800
The domestic market crash was in tandem with trends seen in major global markets.
New Delhi: The impact of US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs dealt massive blow to the Indian Stock market with BSE Sensex crashing 4,000 points while the Nifty came tumbling below 21,800.
