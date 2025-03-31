Market Cap Of NSE-Listed Firms Reaches Rs 410.87 Lakh Crore In FY 25- Details Here

New Delhi: The market capitalisation of NSE-listed companies reached Rs 410.87 lakh crore ($4.81 trillion) in FY25 (till March 31), from Rs 384.2 lakh crore ($4.61 trillion) in FY24 — a growth of 6.94 per cent year-on-year, according to the data released by the National Stock Exchange on Monday.

The total number of companies listed on the NSE stood at 2,720 (as on March 31, 2025). Total unique registered investors reached 11.3 crore (till March 28), with total unique accounts at 21.94 crore (till March 27). New investor registrations in FY25 were 2.09 crore (till March 28), according to the NSE data.

The financial year saw 242 initial public offerings (IPOs), and the total amount raised through IPO (Mainboard + Emerge) reached Rs 1.7 lakh crore.

According to the data, the market capitalisation of NSE Emerge (SME) listed companies (as of March 31, 2025) was Rs 1.8 lakh crore ($20.8 billion) in FY25, up a massive 50 per cent from Rs 1.2 lakh crore ($14.8 billion) in FY24.

Total cumulative volume in GIFT Nifty contracts for FY25 reached 23.99 million contracts, with a total turnover of $1.111 trillion. Since the commencement of full-scale operations in July 2023, GIFT Nifty has achieved a total cumulative volume of 38.99 million contracts, with a total cumulative turnover of $1.72 trillion as of March 28, 2025.

The total cumulative traded value surged from $611.95 billion to $1111.14 billion, a growth of 82 per cent.

Average monthly value rose from $67.99 billion to $92.60 billion, a growth of 36 per cent, as per the NSE data. Average daily traded value climbed from $3.19 billion to $4.26 billion, a growth of 34 per cent.

On NSE IX (GIFT IFSC), the total notional turnover crossed the $1 trillion mark in FY25. "Total Notional Turnover of the NSE IX across all the products for FY25 is $1,144 billion vs $735 billion for FY24," according to the NSE data.