Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2920007https://zeenews.india.com/economy/market-outlook-iran-israel-conflict-crude-oil-prices-fii-activity-to-drive-stock-market-this-week-2920007.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
MARKET OUTLOOK

Market Outlook: Iran-Israel Conflict, Crude Oil Prices, FII Activity To Drive Stock Market This Week

Market analysts warn that any further escalation in the conflict could weigh heavily on investor sentiment.

|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 02:36 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Market Outlook: Iran-Israel Conflict, Crude Oil Prices, FII Activity To Drive Stock Market This Week File Photo

New Delhi: The coming week will be crucial for Indian equities, with market sentiment likely to be shaped by geopolitical developments, crude oil trends, and foreign institutional investor (FII) activity. The spotlight is now on the escalating Iran-Israel conflict, especially after the US launched airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, marking its direct involvement in the war.

Market analysts warn that any further escalation in the conflict could weigh heavily on investor sentiment. According to Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical Research and Derivatives at SBICAP Securities, the Iran-Israel war is playing a significant role in driving market emotions.

“Currently, the market is witnessing selective strength as investors reassess the risks of a broader regional conflict,” he noted. Crude oil prices have remained elevated after breaching their 200-day EMA last week, although momentum has slowed slightly.

Shah pointed out that persistently high oil prices are stoking fears of inflation and potential supply chain disruptions, both of which are key concerns for the market going forward. Despite geopolitical tensions, Indian markets ended the past week on a strong note. The Nifty surged 1.59 per cent or 393.80 points to close at 25,112.40, while the Sensex rose by 1.59 per cent or 1,289.57 points to settle at 82,408.17.

This rally was led by the Nifty Private Bank Index, which gained 1.64 per cent. Other sectoral indices also performed well, with Nifty Auto up 1.51 per cent, Nifty IT rising 1.36 per cent, and Nifty Services gaining 1.48 per cent. However, the Nifty Metal and Pharma indices declined more than 1.5 per cent during the same period.

Commenting on the Nifty’s outlook, Shah said, “Over the last 28 trading sessions, the Nifty has largely oscillated between 25,222 and 24,462. Notably, 16 of those sessions saw gap-up or gap-down openings, indicating continued market volatility. This pattern suggests limited opportunities for directional trades in the current environment.”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK