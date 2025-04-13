Market Outlook: Q4 results, Inflation And Global Economic Data Key Triggers For Next Week

New Delhi: The market outlook for next week will be guided by several global and domestic factors such as q4 results, inflation data and updates on tariffs. Next week, companies like IRDAI, HDFC Life, Infosys, Tata Elxsi, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank will release their Q4 FY25 results.

In India, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for March will be released on April 15. This indicator will provide insights into wholesale inflation trends, which are crucial for understanding cost pressures at the production level and could have implications for the Reserve Bank of India’s future rate decisions.

On the global front, from the US, key data will begin with the Industrial Production (YoY) numbers for March, scheduled for release on April 16. This data will offer a snapshot of the strength of the manufacturing sector and overall industrial activity.

Following that, on April 17, the Initial Jobless Claims report will be closely watched by investors and policymakers alike. As a leading indicator of the labour market’s health, any unexpected uptick in claims could signal potential softness in employment, influencing the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rates.

China, too, will be in the spotlight on April 16 with a trio of critical economic indicators. The country will report its Q1 GDP growth (quarter-on-quarter), Industrial Production (YoY) for March, and the Unemployment Rate for March.

The stock market witnessed mixed trading during the trading session from April 7 to April 11. Nifty closed down 0.33 per cent at 22,828, and Sensex closed down 0.28 per cent at 75,157. The market witnessed huge volatility due to tariff concerns. Nifty reached a low of 21,743 during the week. However, it later witnessed a strong recovery.

Among sectoral indices, the realty sector emerged as the top laggard, while FMCG stocks outperformed. FIIs continued their selling spree, offloading approximately Rs 20,911 crore from the cash segment. However, DIIs lent some support, with net inflows amounting to around Rs 21,955 crore.

Puneet Singhania, Director at Master Trust Group, said, "Nifty's key supports lie at 22,500 and 22,200, while resistance is seen near 23,050. In this uncertain environment, Nifty remains a sell-on-rise market. Traders should stay cautious and avoid aggressive long positions until volatility subsides and technical strength is confirmed."

Bajaj Broking Research said, "Overall, the week of April 12 to April 19, 2025, is poised to be a crucial one for global markets. With inflation, industrial activity, and employment data lined up across the world’s largest economies, investors can expect increased volatility and sharper focus on central bank cues. These numbers will help shape expectations for future rate paths and economic resilience as we progress deeper into 2025."