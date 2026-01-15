Advertisement
NewsBusinessEconomyMarkets Closed For BMC Elections, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Calls It ‘Poor Planning’
STOCK MARKET HOLIDAY

Markets Closed For BMC Elections, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Calls It ‘Poor Planning’

In a post on X, Nithin Kamath pointed out that Indian stock exchanges are deeply connected with global markets, yet were closed today due to local municipal elections.

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 02:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Markets Closed For BMC Elections, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Calls It ‘Poor Planning’Image credit: @nikhilkamathcio/X

New Delhi: Indian stock markets are shut today, January 15, after the Maharashtra government declared a public holiday for municipal elections in Mumbai and several other parts of the state. While the move aims to ensure smooth voting, it has sparked a debate in the financial world with Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath strongly criticising the closure of both the NSE and BSE, calling it a case of “poor planning.”

Kamath Flags Global Impact of Local Market Holiday

In a post on X, Nithin Kamath pointed out that Indian stock exchanges are deeply connected with global markets, yet were closed today due to local municipal elections. Quoting Charlie Munger, he wrote, “Show me the incentive, and I will show you the outcome." Kamath said the holiday continues because no one who matters has any incentive to oppose a market shutdown, adding that such decisions underline how far India still needs to go to earn the confidence of global investors.

Holiday Added at the Last Minute

The trading holiday on January 15 was not part of the stock exchanges’ original 2026 trading calendar and was added only earlier this week. Both the BSE and NSE later issued separate circulars confirming that trading would remain suspended today due to municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra.

All Key Market Segments Shut, Trading to Resume Tomorrow

Trading remained suspended across equities, equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing, as well as currency and interest rate derivatives for the day. The commodity derivatives segment was closed during the morning session, but was scheduled to reopen for evening trading. Normal trading on both the NSE and BSE is set to resume on Friday, January 16.

