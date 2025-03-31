Advertisement
Markets Closed Today On Account Of Eid-Ul-Fitr 2025

Markets ended the last trading session of the current financial year (FY25) on a low on Friday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2025, 07:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The BSE, the NSE, forex, money and bullion markets will remain closed on Thursday on account of Eid ul-Fitr. Meanwhile, the commodity derivatives segment remain closed in the morning session for Eid, however it will open between 5 PM to 11:55 pm for evening session.

Markets ended the last trading session of the current financial year (FY25) on a low on Friday. The BSE Sensex fell 191.51 points or 0.25 percent to close at 77,414.92. On the other hand the NSE Nifty dropped 72.60 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 23,519.35.

The midcap and smallcap segments outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap100 rising 5.4 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap100 climbing 7.48 per cent during the fiscal.

Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Shriram Finance, Cipla, and M&amp;M were among the top losers in the session. On the other hand, stocks like Tata Consumer, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Apollo Hospitals, ONGC, and ICICI Bank registered gains.

Sector-wise, most indices ended in the red except for FMCG and oil &amp; gas, which managed to stay positive. IT, auto, realty, and media stocks were among the worst performers, falling between 1-2 per cent.

The broader market also witnessed selling pressure. The BSE Midcap index declined by 0.7 per cent, while the Smallcap index fell 0.4 per cent.


With IANS Inputs

 

