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Markets end higher as IT and pharma stocks lift Sensex, Nifty

The Sensex gained 291.17 points, or 0.38 per cent, to settle at 77,094.07. The Nifty also ended higher, rising 90 points, or 0.37 per cent, to close at 24,102.90.

Published: Jun 22, 2026, 04:07 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
Markets end higher as IT and pharma stocks lift Sensex, Nifty

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Markets end higher as IT and pharma stocks lift Sensex, Nifty
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