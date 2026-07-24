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  • /Markets extend losing streak to 5th day; Sensex sheds 332 points, Nifty slips below 23,800

Markets extend losing streak to 5th day; Sensex sheds 332 points, Nifty slips below 23,800

The Sensex declined 332 points, or 0.43 per cent, to close at 76,059.77, while the Nifty fell 102.15 points, or 0.43 per cent, to settle at 23,767.45.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 04:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
Markets extend losing streak to 5th day; Sensex sheds 332 points, Nifty slips below 23,800

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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