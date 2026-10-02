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Markets extend weekly losing streak as FII selling, global risks weigh

Nifty 50 closed at 22,421.95, a decline of 3.1 per cent against the previous Friday's closing of 23,140.5.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 01:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 01:11 PM IST
Markets extend weekly losing streak as FII selling, global risks weigh

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Domestic investors infuse Rs 33,460 crore this week, FIIs remain sellers
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