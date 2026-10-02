Markets extend weekly losing streak as FII selling, global risks weigh

In contrast, auto sector was the worst-performing sector, falling 5.5 per cent followed by consumer durables, down 5.3 per cent. FMCG and metal indices declined 4.2 per cent each, while energy, healthcare and realty indices fell between 3.3 per cent and 3.6 per cent. While banking, capital goods and power indices declined 2.4 per cent, 2.4 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively.