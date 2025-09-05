Markets Lose Steam After Opening Higher, Sensex Down Over 350 Points

New Delhi: Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Friday, but lost steam in early morning trade, falling over 350 points.

At 10.22 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 362.46 points lower at 80,355.55. The NSE Nifty was also down 80.70 points at 24,653.60.

Markets opened higher buoyed by transformative rate reductions announced by the GST Council across sectors as buying was seen in the auto, IT and PSU bank shares in the early trade.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(Also Investing In SIP? 5 Tips To Follow To Make Your Portfolio Grow)

At around 9.38 am, Sensex was trading 140.72 points or 0.17 per cent up at 80,858.73 while the Nifty added 52 point or 0.21 per cent at 24,786.30.

Nifty Bank was up 4.05 points or 0.01 per cent at 54,079.50 The Nifty Midcap 100 index was trading at 57,291.20 after adding 332.05 points or 0.58 per cent. Nifty Smallcap 100 index was at 17,704.70 after gaining 82.75 points or 0.47 per cent.

(What Are ‘Sin Goods’ And Why Do They Now Attract 40% GST? Full List Of Items Inside)

In the Asian markets, Bangkok, Japan, Seoul, Hong Kong and China were trading in green. In the last trading session, Dow Jones in the US closed at 45,621.29, up 350.06 points, or 0.77 per cent. The S&P 500 ended with a gain of 53.82 points, or 0.83 per cent, at 6,502.08 and the Nasdaq closed at 21,707.69, up 209.97 points, or 0.98 per cent.

On the institutional front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers as they sold equities worth Rs 106.34 crore on September 4, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 2,233.09 crore.

With IANS Inputs