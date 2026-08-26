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Markets open higher as easing crude oil prices lift sentiment

Sensex opened 236.01 points or 0.30 per cent higher at 77,892.10, while Nifty started the session increasing 7.40 points or 0.03 per cent at 24,341.95.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 10:24 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 10:24 AM IST
Markets open higher as easing crude oil prices lift sentiment

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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