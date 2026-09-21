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Markets post early gains over correction in crude prices; Sensex jumps 411 points

As of 9.20 am, Sensex added 411 points, or 0.55 per cent, to reach 74,706 and Nifty gained 33 points, or 0.14 per cent, to reach 23,379.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 09:38 AM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 09:38 AM IST
Markets post early gains over correction in crude prices; Sensex jumps 411 points

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Markets post early gains over correction in crude prices; Sensex jumps 411 points
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