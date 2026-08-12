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Markets trade lower in early deals amid rising crude prices, geopolitical tensions

Sensex declined as much as 0.34 per cent or 273 points to 77,881, hitting an intraday low in the morning trade and Nifty decreased 81 points or 0.33 per cent to 24,390.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 09:45 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 09:45 AM IST
Markets trade lower in early deals amid rising crude prices, geopolitical tensions

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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