Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2951937https://zeenews.india.com/economy/maruti-suzuki-shares-hit-record-high-dalal-street-cheers-companys-rs-70000-crore-investment-plan-in-india-2951937.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
MARUTI

Maruti Suzuki Shares Hit Record High; Dalal Street Cheers Company's Rs 70,000 Crore Investment Plan In India

Shares of Maruti surged 2.53 percent to touch an all-time high of Rs 14,823.45 intraday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 03:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maruti Suzuki Shares Hit Record High; Dalal Street Cheers Company's Rs 70,000 Crore Investment Plan In India

New Delhi: Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd hit record highs intraday on Tuesday amidst news of Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corporation announcing an investment of Rs 70,000 crore in India over the next five to six years. 

Shares of Maruti surged 2.53 percent to touch an all-time high of Rs 14,823.45 intraday. Maruti Suzuki’s stock was up 1.85% at 14,720 apiece at 3.29 pm.

The investment will be used to increase production, introduce new car models, and protect its leadership position in the world’s third-largest automobile market.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The announcement was made by Suzuki Motor Corporation President Toshihiro Suzuki during the launch of Maruti Suzuki’s first electric SUV, the ‘e-Vitara’, at the company’s Hansalpur plant in Gujarat.

PM Modi Flags Off Maruti 1st Batch Electric SUV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first batch of the electric SUVs at the inauguration ceremony. 

e-Vitara To Be Exported To Over 100 Countries

The e-Vitara will be manufactured exclusively at Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), a unit of Maruti Suzuki India, and exported to more than 100 countries.

The first shipment will leave from Pipavav port for Europe, covering markets like the UK, Germany, France, Norway, Italy, and several others.

Suzuki also confirmed that the electric SUV will be exported to Japan.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK