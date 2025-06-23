Mass Layoffs In 2025: From Amazon To Meta, Check List Of Top US Tech Companies Cutting Jobs– Full List Here

New Delhi: In one of the biggest layoff waves of 2025, tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Intel and others are cutting tens of thousands of jobs as they shift focus towards AI-driven growth. Intel has slashed over 21,000 roles to Meta trimming 5 per cent of its workforce as the industry is undergoing a major transformation. Here's a look at who's affected, why it's happening, and what it means for the future of tech.

Mass Layoffs Continue in 2025

As AI continues to transform industries, several companies across tech, media, finance, manufacturing, retail, and energy have announced mass layoffs in 2025. This comes after two years of steady job cuts. While each company has its own reasons, a key factor behind the downsizing is cost-cutting amid rapid technological change, according to a report by Business Insider.

Companies Planning or Undergoing Layoffs in 2025

- Intel: Starting July, Intel is set to lay off 15 per cent to 20 per cent of its Intel Foundry staff—one of the biggest job cuts in the company’s history. This move could impact over 10,000 employees worldwide, mainly from its manufacturing division. Unlike previous rounds, Intel won’t offer voluntary buyouts or early retirement. Instead, layoffs will be based on performance reviews and how employees align with the company’s new strategic goals.

- CrowdStrike: Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike which is known for triggering a major global IT outage last year—is cutting 5 per cent of its workforce, or around 500 jobs. In a note to employees shared in a U.S. stock market filing, CEO George Kurtz said the decision was partly due to improved “AI efficiency” within the company. The layoffs will affect employees across the globe.

- Amazon: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has warned corporate staff that some of their jobs could be replaced by artificial intelligence in the coming years. He explained that AI agents and generative AI tools like chatbots will likely reduce the need for certain roles, while creating demand for others. “We’ll need fewer people for some tasks and more for others,” he said, adding that overall, the company expects its corporate workforce to shrink as AI adoption grows.

- Block: Jack Dorsey’s fintech company, Block—which owns Square, Afterpay, CashApp, and Tidal—is laying off nearly 1,000 employees in its second round of major job cuts in just over a year. According to reports from TechCrunch and The Guardian, around 200 managers will be moved into non-management roles, and nearly 800 open positions will be closed, as revealed in an internal email.

- Meta: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees in an internal memo that the company is raising its performance standards and will quickly part ways with underperformers. Layoffs began in February, hitting teams working on Facebook, the Horizon VR platform, and logistics. In April, more cuts followed within Meta’s Reality Labs division, though the number of jobs affected wasn’t shared. Since 2022, Meta has already laid off over 21,000 employees.

- Microsoft: Microsoft, in January let go of an undisclosed number of employees which is mainly based on performance. According to Business Insider, affected workers were not offered severance and lost access to benefits like medical insurance right away. The layoffs also impacted teams in divisions such as gaming and sales.

- Walmart: Walmart is set to cut around 1,500 jobs as part of a broader plan to streamline its operations, Reuters reported on May 21. The layoffs will affect teams in global technology, operations, U.S. e-commerce fulfillment, and its advertising arm, Walmart Connect. Despite the cuts, Walmart remains the largest private employer in the U.S., with about 1.6 million employees. Earlier, CFO John David Rainey hinted at such changes in a May 15 interview with CNBC, highlighting a focus on efficiency and evolving customer needs.