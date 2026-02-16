Massive fraud at Bengaluru Indian Bank branch --Assistant Manager steals 2.7 kg gold worth Rs 4 crore

New Delhi: A massive bank fraud has been uncovered in Indian Bank branch in Bengaluru. The assistant manager of Indian Bank has allegedly stolen customers gold weighing approximately 2.7 kg and worth Rs 4 crore from their lockers and using them to fund online betting and gambling.

The 34-year-old assistant manager named Kiran Kumar allegedly had access to locker keys and when the branch manager was absent, he would gradually misplace small amounts of gold over a period of time. Kumar has been arrested by Bengaluru police in connection with siphoned off of ornaments from the bank.

The case was first reported on January 2. It came to limelight when customers visited the branch withdraw their ornaments.

Locker verification showed discrepancies, which led to detailed enquiry and inspection. It was later revealed that the jewellery items were missing from 21 packets partially, while it completely missing from three items.

In a related news, a massive bank fraud was uncovered in State Bank of India (SBI) Chennur branch in Telangana district in August last year.

The cashier of SBI Chennur branch in Telangana's Mancherial district has allegedly misappropriated funds of customers to the tune of over Rs 14 crore.

As per media reports, an audit conducted on August 21 and 22 found the massive misappropriation of assets and cash in the SBI branch. The cashier of the branch has allegedly siphoned off 20 kg of gold ornaments (worth Rs 13 crore) and Rs 1.1 crore in cash.

The accused, who is the cashier of the branch, reportedly made plans regarding the scam over last 10 months before finally implementing his plan. He allegedly made secret accounts of his family members and relatives to transfer the funds and golds from the account of SBI genuine customers.