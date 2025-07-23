Massive Fraud At SBI Faridkot: Clerk Flees With Millions From Customers’ Accounts

New Delhi: A shocking fraud has come to light at SBI’s Sadiq branch in Faridkot. A bank clerk allegedly swindled crores of rupees from customer accounts, fixed deposits, and credit limits, reported The Tribune. The clerk is said to have vanished after the scam was uncovered. This leaves customers stunned and the bank scrambling to investigate.

Panic Outside SBI as Accounts Wiped Clean

On Wednesday, panic gripped customers visiting the SBI Sadiq branch as many discovered their accounts had been wiped clean. Heartbreaking scenes unfolded outside the bank with elderly customers and women in tears, saying their entire life savings had disappeared.

Clerk on the Run as SBI Fraud Unfolds

The fraud was exposed when customers noticed unauthorized withdrawals from their accounts. Upon verification, bank officials were alarmed to find large sums missing from several accounts. Initial suspicion points to a bank clerk, who has since gone missing.

Several customers were shocked to learn that their fixed deposits had been closed without consent, nominee details tampered with and funds redirected elsewhere. One of the victims, Paramjit Kaur, said her joint FD of Rs 22 lakh was fraudulently withdrawn. Another customer, Sandeep Singh, shared that four of his FDs—each worth Rs 4 lakh—had mysteriously shrunk to just Rs 50,000 each.

Sources quoted by The Tribune revealed that, so far, fraud amounting to nearly Rs 5 crore has been uncovered. Bank officials assured customers that their accounts are being reviewed and the missing funds will be restored.

Sushant Arora, the bank’s field officer, said he had joined the branch only a few days ago and learned about the fraud when multiple customers approached him on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Sadiq police station in-charge Navdeep Bhatti confirmed that a case has been registered against bank clerk Amit Dhingra following four complaints of fraud.