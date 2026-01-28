Massive layoff at Amazon, company to reduce 16,000 workforce globally

New Delhi: US tech giant Amazon announced on Wednesday that it was cutting 16,000 jobs globally. This is the company's second major round of layoffs since October.

Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology at Amazon wrote, "The reductions we are making today will impact approximately 16,000 roles across Amazon, and we're again working hard to support everyone whose role is impacted. That starts with offering most US-based employees 90 days to look for a new role internally (timing will vary internationally based on local and country level requirements). Then, for teammates who are unable to find a new role at Amazon or who choose not to look for one, we'll provide transition support including severance pay, outplacement services, health insurance benefits (as applicable), and more."

Beth wrote that while the company is making these changes, it will also continue hiring and investing in strategic areas and functions that are critical to its future.

"We’re still in the early stages of building every one of our businesses and there’s significant opportunity ahead," she wrote.

Earlier, an internal Amazon Web Services (AWS) email was leaked, seemingly sent by mistake referencing “organizational changes,”. Markets went into quick speculation that Amazon may announce another round of layoffs.

The message, sent by Colleen Aubrey, senior vice president of applied AI solutions at Amazon Web Services (AWS), acknowledged that “changes like this are hard on everyone” and said they were intended to position the vertical for “future success,” according to multiple reports.

The email, which referenced a post by Amazon HR chief Beth Galetti, suggested that some staff had already been notified of their status. The message, which was seemingly sent by accident, included the subject line “Project Dawn” and appeared to be recalled shortly after it was sent.

In October 2025, Amazon reduced 14,000 white-collar employees from its workforce, around half of its total target 30,000. The magnitude of job cuts next week is expected to be of the same level, as per the sources.