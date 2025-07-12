Massive Layoffs Hit THIS Company: 15,000 Jobs Gone, AI Now Must For…. — Not Amazon, TCS Or Infosys

New Delhi: Tech layoffs are picking up pace once again and Microsoft is the latest to make headlines. The company has reportedly cut over 15,000 jobs across various divisions in several rounds of layoffs. At the same time, it is urging its remaining employees to focus on upskilling in artificial intelligence (AI), with internal messages encouraging them to “invest in your own AI skilling,” according to The Information.

Microsoft has cut over 15,000 jobs in 2025 through at least four major rounds of layoffs, according to the report. In the most recent round around 9,000 positions were slashed. This has mainly affected the Xbox gaming division and sales teams. Before this, the company had laid off 6,000 employees in May with additional job cuts taking place in June.

Microsoft Ties Employee Performance to AI Tool Usage

Microsoft is making AI a key part of how it evaluates its employees. According to internal emails seen by The Information and Business Insider, the company has started linking performance reviews with how well employees use AI tools like Copilot. Julia Liuson, President of Microsoft’s Developer Division, emphasised that AI is now essential to every role—not optional. Managers have been asked to factor in AI usage when reviewing employee contributions.

Microsoft is planning to introduce formal AI usage metrics in employee reviews starting next fiscal year. This move highlights the company’s push toward automation and deeper use of technology across all departments.

Is Microsoft’s AI push putting more jobs at risk?

The tech giant is reportedly planning to invest a massive 80 billion dollars in 2025 to boost its AI infrastructure and expand its Copilot AI tools across products and services. But while the company doubles down on AI, several roles especially in product development and engineering are being restructured or phased out, raising concerns about job security.