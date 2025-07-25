Massive Layoffs: THIS Chipmaker Company Is Set To Cut Over 25,000 Jobs Due To….; Details Here

New Delhi: This year has been tough for the tech industry with several major companies slashing jobs. Intel is among them, planning to cut over 25,000 roles as part of a major reset, according to The New York Times. The chipmaker aims to reduce its workforce from nearly 1.09 lakh to around 75,000 by the end of 2025.

According to the report, Intel’s job cuts will happen through a mix of layoffs, employee exits, and other measures. The company has already let go of around 15,000 employees—nearly 15 per cent of its workforce since April 2025. This follows another round of 15,000 job cuts that took place last year.

The chipmaker company now expects its revenue for the current quarter to land between 12.6 billion dollars and 13.6 billion dollars with a midpoint of 13.1 billion dollars. That’s better than the $12.6 billion average estimate for the September quarter, according to analysts cited by The New York Times.

Intel’s new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, addressed the ongoing challenges in a letter to employees, acknowledging the tough times the company is facing. “I know the past few months have not been easy,” he wrote. “We are making hard but necessary decisions to streamline the organisation, drive greater efficiency and increase accountability at every level of the company.”

Intel has also put its factory plans in Germany and Poland on hold. It’s slowing down construction at its Ohio site and shifting some operations from Costa Rica to Vietnam and Malaysia. The company says these changes are part of a larger push to cut costs and boost efficiency across its global operations.

Tan took over as CEO in March and brings experience as a former Intel board member and venture investor. Since then, he’s been working to help the company regain its competitive edge by speeding up innovation, improving internal operations, and keeping a closer eye on finances.