McDonald’s Faces Weeklong Boycott In US: All You Want To Know

The People’s Union USA, consumer advocacy group, behind the McDonald's week-long nationwide boycott (24-30), has accused the fast food company of corporate hypocrisy and exploitation in a recent Instagram post.

Jun 24, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
New Delhi: Fast food major McDonald’s is facing a major boycott in the United States, starting today 24 June 2025 over issues such as tax avoidance, labor practices and rolling back of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

The People’s Union USA, consumer advocacy group, behind the McDonald's week-long nationwide boycott (24-30), has accused the fast food company of corporate hypocrisy and exploitation in a recent Instagram post.

The People's Union led by John Schwarz has listed further plans for upcoming boycotts on his social media --

July 4: Economic blackout

July 1-31: Boycott of Starbucks, Amazon and Home Depot

August 1-31: Boycott of Walmart, McDonald's and Lowe's

Meanwhile, the DEI has once again come to centrestage following Donald Trump’s return to the presidency in 2025. Trump had termed the Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity(DEI) programmes of the Biden Administration as 'radical' and 'wasteful' and emphasised that there should be prioritisation of 'merit' and 'skill' in hiring. 

