MCX Faces Technical Glitch; Commodity Exchange Trading To Begin At 9:30Am Instead Of 9Am

New Delhi: Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd has informed users that the trading bourse is facing technical glitch. This will delay the trading hours on MCX. The trading bourse said that trading will begin at 9:30 AM instead of the normal opening time of 9:00 AM.

"Members are requested to note that The trading will start at 9:30 AM due to technical issue. Trading will start from DR. Inconvenience is regretted," MCX said in its website.

Earlier, on Monday launched options contracts on its MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index (MCX BULLDEX), giving investors a new way to trade and manage risk in the fast-rising gold and silver markets.

The options contracts became effective today (October 27). The MCX BULLDEX index is made up of the highly traded and liquid gold and silver futures on the exchange.

By combining both metals, the index offers market participants -- including investors and institutions -- a balanced exposure to the bullion segment.

MCX said the new options contracts will give traders a powerful risk management tool that combines the advantages of diversified underlying assets with the flexibility of options trading.

The exchange added that the launch aligns with its goal of deepening India’s commodity markets through innovation, transparency, and investor-friendly products.

With IANS inputs