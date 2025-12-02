Meesho IPO Opens Tomorrow: From Price Band To Lot Size And More, Here Are10 Key Things To Know

Meesho, India’s leading e-commerce platform, is slated to launch its highly anticipated IPO from 3 to 5 December 2025. The e-commerce company has set the Meesho IPO price band at Rs 105 to Rs 111 per equity share. Meesho is today the leading e-commerce player in India in terms of order volume as well as one of the country's most popular shopping apps.

Here's a list of important Meesho IPO details to help you make an informed investment decision.

1. IPO date

The e-commerce firm's public issue will be open for subscription from December 3 to December 5, 2025.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

2. IPO price

The Bengaluru-based company has set a price band of Rs 105 to Rs 111 per share.

3. IPO size

The e-commerce company plans to raise Rs 5,421 crore. Out of this amount Rs 4,250 crore is intended through the issuance of fresh shares and the remaining Rs 1,171.20 crore is reserved for the OFS route. At the high end, Meesho’s valuation stands at Rs 50,096 crore.

4. IPO lot size

A bidder will be able to apply for the upcoming IPO in lots with each lot of the book build issue comprising 135 company shares.

5. Minimum investment

A retail investor would require a minimum investment of Rs 14,985 to bid for at least one lot and in multiples thereafter.

6. IPO allotment date

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on December 8, 2025.

7. Allottees' share

The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their respective demat accounts on December 9, 2025.

8. IPO listing date

The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE with the most likely date for share listing on 10 December 2025.

9. IPO registrar

KFin Technologies is the official registrar of the fresh capital-cum offer for sale.

10. IPO lead managers

Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital and Citigroup Global Markets India are the lead managers of the public issue.