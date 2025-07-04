Meesho Joins The IPO Frenzy, Should You Invest?

New Delhi: Softbank-backed e-commerce company Meesho has filed draft documents for an IPO with the market regulator SEBI, using a confidential process, Moneycontrol reported.

Size of the IPO is still not very clear as the route is confidential, but many reputed websites claim that Size of IPO can range from some where around Rs 4,250crore to Rs 8,500 crore, with listing probably around September- October.



By choosing the confidential pre-filing route, Meesho does not have to share details about its IPO with the public right away. These details will only be made public at a later stage.

Confidential route gives companies more time and less pressure to go public quickly. Normally, companies must launch their IPO within 12 months after getting approval from SEBI. But with the confidential route, they have up to 18 months after receiving final comments to launch the IPO.

Founded in December 2015 by IIT Delhi graduates Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, headquartered in Bengaluru. It was created to empower small businesses and individuals, especially those without physical stores or capital, to start their own online shops and sell products via social media channels like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.

Initially, Meesho began as a hyperlocal fashion marketplace but pivoted to social commerce, enabling resellers—many of whom are women—to earn income by selling products within their communities without upfront investment.