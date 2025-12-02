Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2991053https://zeenews.india.com/economy/meet-amar-subramanya-apples-new-vp-of-ai-check-his-educational-qualification-and-other-details-2991053.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
AMAR SUBRAMANYA

Meet Amar Subramanya, Apple's New VP Of AI -- Check His Educational Qualification And Other Details

Amar Subramanya graduated in electrical, electronics and communications engineering from Bangalore University in 2001.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 01:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meet Amar Subramanya, Apple's New VP Of AI -- Check His Educational Qualification And Other DetailsImage Courtesy: linkedin.com/in/amar-subramanya

New Delhi: AI researcher Amar Subramanya has been named Apple's new vice president of AI, succeeding longtime executive John Giannandrea. Subramanya will report to software chief Craig Federighi and lead several key areas, including Apple Foundation Models, machine learning research and AI safety and evaluation, the company announced.

“We are pleased to welcome Amar to Craig’s leadership team and to bring his extraordinary AI expertise to Apple,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said. 

“His deep expertise in both AI and ML research and in integrating that research into products and features will be important to Apple’s ongoing innovation and future Apple Intelligence features,” the company said on the appointment of Subramanya.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Who is Amar Subramanya?

Amar Subramanya graduated in electrical, electronics and communications engineering from Bangalore University in 2001. Subramanya pursued a PhD at the University of Washington in 2005 and interned at Microsoft for a few months before joining the company as a visiting researcher.

Subramanya joined Google as a staff research scientist. Later he was promoted to principal engineer and then to VP of Engineering in 2019. He headed engineering for Google's Gemini Assistant. In July 2025 he joined Microsoft as Corporate Vice President of AI.

Subramanya who worked for 16 years at Google has now joined Apple as CVP. He will oversee teams responsible for foundation models, AI research and AI safety.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India
India’s Installed Power Capacity Reaches 5.05 Lakh MW, Renewable Energy Surges
sanchar saathi app
What Is Sanchar Saathi? Govt Makes It Mandatory On All New Smartphones
CBI
RG Kar Corruption Case: CBI Adds New Name To Chargesheet
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia Mediated Pak-Afghan Truce Talk Fails In Riyadh: Report
India winter 2025 forecast
India Set For A Chilly Winter, Higher Than Normal Amid Polar Vortex: IMD
Mumbai Police
Mumbai EOW Probes Rs 18-Crore Shipping Fraud Case Against Indian, Dubai Firms
Enforcement Directorate
ED Attaches 19 Properties Valued At Rs 1,268.63 Cr In Money Laundering Case
SIM
COAI Backs Govt's SIM Binding Mandate For App Based Communication Services
Chernobyl fungus
Chernobyl’s Mysterious Black Fungus: Has It Evolved To Feed On Radiation
Saksham Tate murder
Maharashtra Woman ‘Marries’ Dead Boyfriend, Applies His Blood As Sindoor