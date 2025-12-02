New Delhi: AI researcher Amar Subramanya has been named Apple's new vice president of AI, succeeding longtime executive John Giannandrea. Subramanya will report to software chief Craig Federighi and lead several key areas, including Apple Foundation Models, machine learning research and AI safety and evaluation, the company announced.

“We are pleased to welcome Amar to Craig’s leadership team and to bring his extraordinary AI expertise to Apple,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

“His deep expertise in both AI and ML research and in integrating that research into products and features will be important to Apple’s ongoing innovation and future Apple Intelligence features,” the company said on the appointment of Subramanya.

Who is Amar Subramanya?

Amar Subramanya graduated in electrical, electronics and communications engineering from Bangalore University in 2001. Subramanya pursued a PhD at the University of Washington in 2005 and interned at Microsoft for a few months before joining the company as a visiting researcher.

Subramanya joined Google as a staff research scientist. Later he was promoted to principal engineer and then to VP of Engineering in 2019. He headed engineering for Google's Gemini Assistant. In July 2025 he joined Microsoft as Corporate Vice President of AI.

Subramanya who worked for 16 years at Google has now joined Apple as CVP. He will oversee teams responsible for foundation models, AI research and AI safety.