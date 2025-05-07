Meet Couple With 15 Million Followers And Rs 266 Crore Daily Sales Volume; But Quit Livestreaming Due To...

A Chinese couple with 15 million followers and a daily sales volume of over Rs 266 crore announced that they are stepping back from all live-streaming sessions after a period of overwhelming burnout. With no time to keep family company and treat damage to vocal cords, the couple has quit all live-streaming sessions.

Quitting live-streaming due to overwhelming burnout

The couple who go by their online handle @caihongfufu decided to quit live-streaming after 5 years of strong online presence. This decision was made after they experienced extreme burnout which followed more than 1,000 live-streaming sessions, reported the South China Morning Post.

The wife Sun Caihong, revealed that her health and family life had suffered as a result of the demanding schedule of incessant live sessions which usually lasted more than eight hours. “I had no time to keep my family company, and no time to treat damage to my vocal cords,” she said.

Despite the gruelling schedule of live streams Sun never stopped working. She worked even during the birth of her four children in the past five years, she added.

The 35 years old Sun has decided to stop all live-streaming sessions and take a break from her online career in order to spend more time with her family. She has also instructed her team to stop scheduling new live streams. “I will learn to rest and enjoy life together with my 32-year-old husband, Guo Bin,” she said.

Journey from insurance sales to social media

The couple worked in insurance sales before becoming influencers. They used to live in an eight-square-metre rented room while working part-time jobs. The duo became famous influencers after sharing their love story on social media in 2020. With 3 million followers, they used their influence and sold daily necessities online and later started their own business.

The couple revealed in a 2022 video that they had generated a sales volume of 230 million yuan (over Rs 266.88 crore) in a single day, earning a daily income of 4 million yuan (over Rs 4.6 crore), the outlet reported.

Gratitude for what they have achieved

The couple expressed gratitude for what they had achieved at the same time admitting that their desire to accumulate more wealth had led to stress and overwork. “We were from the underclass. We should be content with what we have already earned,” the couple said.

The couple acknowledged that they needed a break and stated that they intended to resume live-streaming once they learned how to balance their workload without burning out.