Meet Denver, The Golden Retriever Hired As ‘Chief Happiness Officer’ By Hyderabad Startup

New Delhi: A Hyderabad-based startup is winning hearts online after introducing an adorable new team member—Denver, a golden retriever, as its Chief Happiness Officer. In a LinkedIn post that quickly went viral, Rahul Arepaka, co-founder of Harvesting Robotics shared how the company is adding a little more paw-sitivity to the workplace.

Announcing the news on LinkedIn, the company wrote, “Meet our newest hire, Denver – Chief Happiness Officer,” and added, “He doesn’t code. He doesn’t care. He just shows up, steals hearts, and keeps the energy up. Also, we’re officially pet-friendly now. Best decision. BTW: He’s got the best perks in the company."

The post quickly gained attention online, with over 11,000 views and a flood of heartwarming comments. One user remarked, "CHO seems exausted with responsibility of making everyone happy :)”

Another wrote, “Lovely hire indeed he would steal hearts…”

A third added, "Love this post! Denver's role sounds pawsitively perfect! He has got the best job in the company spreading smiles and tail wags, just pure joy our furry friends bring. So happy to see pets bringing happiness to the workplace and official part of the team."

Pet-friendly offices are becoming more popular as companies look for new ways to support employee well-being, reduce stress, and lift morale. Big names like Amazon, Google, and Zappos have embraced this trend for years, with studies showing that having pets around can ease stress, spark conversations, and even boost productivity.