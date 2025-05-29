Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2907850https://zeenews.india.com/economy/meet-denver-the-golden-retriever-hired-as-chief-happiness-officer-by-hyderabad-startup-2907850.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
PET-FRIENDLY OFFICE

Meet Denver, The Golden Retriever Hired As ‘Chief Happiness Officer’ By Hyderabad Startup

Announcing the news on LinkedIn, the company wrote, “Meet our newest hire, Denver – Chief Happiness Officer,”.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: May 29, 2025, 03:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meet Denver, The Golden Retriever Hired As ‘Chief Happiness Officer’ By Hyderabad Startup Image Credit: RahulArepaka/LinkedIn

New Delhi: A Hyderabad-based startup is winning hearts online after introducing an adorable new team member—Denver, a golden retriever, as its Chief Happiness Officer. In a LinkedIn post that quickly went viral, Rahul Arepaka, co-founder of Harvesting Robotics shared how the company is adding a little more paw-sitivity to the workplace.

Announcing the news on LinkedIn, the company wrote, “Meet our newest hire, Denver – Chief Happiness Officer,” and added, “He doesn’t code. He doesn’t care. He just shows up, steals hearts, and keeps the energy up. Also, we’re officially pet-friendly now. Best decision. BTW: He’s got the best perks in the company."

The post quickly gained attention online, with over 11,000 views and a flood of heartwarming comments. One user remarked, "CHO seems exausted with responsibility of making everyone happy :)”

Another wrote, “Lovely hire indeed he would steal hearts…”

A third added, "Love this post! Denver's role sounds pawsitively perfect! He has got the best job in the company spreading smiles and tail wags, just pure joy our furry friends bring. So happy to see pets bringing happiness to the workplace and official part of the team."

Pet-friendly offices are becoming more popular as companies look for new ways to support employee well-being, reduce stress, and lift morale. Big names like Amazon, Google, and Zappos have embraced this trend for years, with studies showing that having pets around can ease stress, spark conversations, and even boost productivity.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK