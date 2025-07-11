Advertisement
Meet Priya Nair, New CEO & MD Of Hindustan Unilever, First Woman To Lead Company In 92 Years

Presently, Priya Nair is Unilever's President of Beauty & Wellbeing. Nair joined HUL in 1995 and has worked for Unilever for over thirty years, advancing through the ranks. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 10:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Priya Nair has been appointed the new CEO and Managing Director of FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever. As the first female CEO of the company in 92 years, Nair will assume leadership on August 1. Nair, 53, will join the HUL Board and remain a member of Unilever's global Leadership Executive. Nair will replace Rohit Jawa, who will step down on July 31, 2025.

Priya Nair's rise to success

Presently, Priya Nair is Unilever's President of Beauty & Wellbeing. Nair joined HUL in 1995 and has worked for Unilever for over thirty years, advancing through the ranks. Nair began her career in brand management and consumer analytics with brands such as Rin, Dove and Comfort. 

Nair has served as the General Manager of Customer Development for HUL's western division. Later, she was appointed Executive Director and CCVP for Home Care and Beauty & Personal Care in South Asia. In 2022, she became the Global Chief Marketing Officer for Beauty & Wellbeing. In 2023, she was promoted to the position of President of the division.

Priya Nair's education

Priya Nair has an MBA in Marketing from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune. She also holds a BCom in Accounts & Statistics from Sydenham College. Nair has also completed a management program from Harvard Business School.

Priya will take HUL to next level of performance: HUL Chairman

Lauding her promotion, Chairman of HUL Nitin Paranjpe said, “Priya has had an outstanding career in HUL and Unilever. I am certain that with her deep understanding of the Indian market and excellent track record, Priya will take HUL to the next level of performance.”

NEWS ON ONE CLICK