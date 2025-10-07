Meet Ragini Das, Google’s Head Of Startups, Where She Could Not Make It Through In 2013, Went On To Join Zomato

New Delhi: For leap.club founder Ragini Das, life has come full circle. Das has been appointed as the Head of Google for Startups, India, a company where she could not make it in 2013.

Announcing the news on LinkedIn, Das described the moment as a “full-circle” professional milestone. “Life has come full circle, and I’m excited to share that I’ve joined Google as Head of Google for Startups – India,” she wrote.

Landing role at Google

Sharing her journey, Das said that in 2013 she interviewed at both Google and Zomato. “I didn't make it through Google's last round, but I did get into Zomato — and those 6 years changed everything for me,” she said. “Zomato helped me identify my career moat, gave me lifelong friends, an incredibly steep learning curve and the resilience to eventually take the leap and co-found leap.club,” she said.

Das has described leap.club her "most defining chapter" which gave her purpose, an identity and changed the lives of thousands of women. "Through this journey, I had the privilege of connecting with founders who are tackling some of India's most pressing challenges," she said.

"When we paused operations in June this year, I wasn't sure what the next decade would look like. I took time to relax, create art, get back into fitness, travel, pick up a few passion projects and spend countless hours photographing my dog, Jimmy,” she wrote.

In August, she came across the role in Google that she said “perfectly aligned” with her journey. “The role sat at the intersection of 0–10, founders and everything I’ve built over the years. It kinda felt like destiny iykwim,” she said.

As Head of Google for Startups India, Das will focus on helping thriving startups to grow. “We’re on a mission to support thriving startups around the world by connecting them to the right people, products and best practices to help them grow,” she said.

Who is Ragini Das?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Das launched Leap.club in 2020. She has previously worked with Trident Group India and also interned with Standard Chartered Bank and Aludecor.

Das earned her BBA with First Class Honours from Lancaster University. She completed her schooling at Chettinad Vidyashram in Chennai.

Das also serves as Chair of the Women in Startups Committee at FICCI.