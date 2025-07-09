New Delhi: Indian-origin business executive Sabih Khan, 58, has been appointed the new chief operating officer of Apple, the tech giant said in a statement on July 8. Praising Khan's commitment and dedication, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said that Khan will make an exceptional chief operating officer.

Khan has been with Apple for 30 years. Currently serving as Apple's senior vice president of operations, Khan oversees the company's operations and global supply chain.

Apple announces Sabih Khan As Chief Operating Officer

Announcing Khan's appointment, Apple said that it was part of a long-planned succession. The iPhone maker said in a statement, “Apple today announced Jeff Williams will transition his role as chief operating officer later this month to Sabih Khan, Apple’s senior vice president of Operations, as part of a long-planned succession.”

The IT giant said that Khan will assume the new position later this month.

Who is Sabih Khan, Apple's New COO?

Sabih Khan was born at Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh in 1966. During his school years, his family moved to Singapore and eventually settled in the US.

Khan graduated from Tufts University with a dual bachelor's degree in economics and mechanical engineering and a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York.

After serving as an applications development engineer at GE Plastics, Khan joined Apple's procurement team in 1995. Khan was instrumental in developing Apple's worldwide operating strategy and bringing the company's most inventive products to market. Khan was appointed senior vice president of operations in 2019.

Sabih Khan will make exceptional COO: Tim Cook

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has praised Khan as a key architect of Apple’s supply chain. Cook also highlighted Khan's role in ensuring that Apple can be nimble in response to global challenges.

“Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple’s supply chain. While overseeing Apple’s supply chain, he has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing, overseen the expansion of Apple’s manufacturing footprint in the United States, and helped ensure that Apple can be nimble in response to global challenges," Cook said.

"He has advanced our ambitious efforts in environmental sustainability, helping reduce Apple’s carbon footprint by more than 60 percent. Above all, Sabih leads with his heart and his values, and I know he will make an exceptional chief operating officer,” the Apple CEO said.

