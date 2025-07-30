Meet Shailesh Jejurikar, The Next CEO Of Procter & Gamble; He Shares His Alma Mater With Sundar Pichai And Top Global CEOs From India

New Delhi: Shailesh Jejurikar has been appointed as the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of US consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (P&G). Jejurikar will assume his position on January 1, 2026. He is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer.

Jejurikar and Nadella are friends

Jejurikar, who joins the ranks of top Indian-origin CEOs such as Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, did his schooling at Hyderabad Public School. The 100-year-old institution has produced some of the top students who went on to become prominent CEOs and head some of the world's top companies. Jejurikar, who has been appointed as the CEO of P&G, shares the same school with some of the top global CEOs from India.

Jejurikar shares his alma mater with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Jejurikar was Nadella’s classmate in school and both are reportedly still friends.

Who is Shailesh Jejurikar?

The 58-year-old IIM Lucknow graduate, Jejurikar joined P&G in 1989. He has held various senior leadership roles and helped build several of P&G’s core businesses in North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

He has played a key role in spearheading the company’s innovative strategy and operational outcomes in the supply chain, information technology and global business services.

“P&G people, our brands, and our capabilities in innovation and operational excellence fuel my confidence for a future of sustained growth and value creation,” Jejurikar said after his announcement as the CEO of the company.

The Hyderabad school which has produced top CEOs

One of the oldest educational institutions in the country, the Hyderabad Public School was established in 1923 after a proposal was presented to the Seventh Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan by a senior British official H Weikfield, who asked the nizam to establish a fully residential school on the lines of Eton College in London to give the sons of Jagirdars an enriching learning experience. In 1952, former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was appointed as the first Chairman of The Hyderabad Public School Society.

Top CEO produced by the school

Shailesh Jejurikar's alma matter has produced several global chief executives who are holding top-ranking executive positions globally. The alumni of the school include Satya Nadella, Shailesh Jejurikar, Shantanu Narayen and Ajay Banga. Ajay Banga is the president of the World Bank Group. Satya Nadella is the executive chairman and CEO of Microsoft. Shailesh Jejurikar is the new CEO of P&G. Shantanu Narayen is the chairman, president and CEO of Adobe.

Other notable alumni of the school

Prem Watsa- CEO of Fairfax Financial Holdings

Baron Karan Bilimoria-Chancellor of the University of Birmingham

Prof. Pingali Prabhu- Professor at Cornell University

Satish Reddy- Chief Engineer in Johnson Space Center at Texas

Sridhar Tayur- Professor at Carnegie Mellon University

Asaduddin Owaisi- Hyderabad MP and President of AIMIM

Girish Reddy- Founder and Managing Partner of Prisma Capital Partners

Harsha Bhogle- Journalist and Cricket Commentator

Kiran Kumar Reddy- former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-Former Chief Minister of AP