Meet Shravin Mittal; Heir To Rs 2.56 Lakh Crore Business Empire, Leaves THIS Country Amid Aggressive Tax Reforms

Bharti Group chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal’s son Shravin Mittal has relocated to the UAE from the UK amid increased taxes on the wealthy in the UK. By leaving London, Shravin, the heir of the Rs 2.56 lakh crore empire, has joined the list of people who have left the country amid aggressive tax reforms.

Shravin has moved from the UK to the United Arab Emirates, according to a Bloomberg report



According to filings cited by the news agency, the 37-year-old billionaire registered an Abu Dhabi branch for Unbound, an investment firm he founded in London.

One of India's richest families, the Mittal family owns 24.5 percent of BT Group through their Bharti Global holdings.

Sunil Mittal & Family has a net worth of 30.7 billion dollars, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Shravin is the only child of Sunil Mittal and therefore he is the heir of the Rs 2.56 lakh crore empire.

Who Is Shravin Mittal?



Shravin Mittal is the founder and CEO of Unbound, an investment firm headquartered in London. The firm specialises in fintech, enterprise software and logistics. The firm is supported by Bharti Global.

Shravin started his career as an analyst at J.P. Morgan Cazenove in London. He then served as a manager at Airtel where he oversaw operations in Africa and India.

Shravin became the managing director of Bharti Global Limited in 2017 and continues to serve in that capacity.



Shravin founded Unbound in 2017 and continues to lead the company as its CEO.

Shravin graduated from Harvard Business School with an MBA. He graduated from the University of Bath with a BSc in Accounting and Finance.