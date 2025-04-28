New Delhi: Surat-based millionaire Lavji Badshah has created quite a buzz on social media after becoming the first Indian to own a Tesla Cybertruck. According to a report by The Indian Express, the Cybertruck's base price is about Rs 60 lakh.

Tesla Cybertruck, India’s first such Tesla piece

Lavji Daliya, popularly known as Lavji Badshah, brought a Foundation Series Tesla Cybertruck, a limited edition of Elon Musk’s company. The Cybertruck is claimed to be India’s first such Tesla piece under the Foundation Series. According to the Indian Express report, the base price of the Cybertruck is about Rs 60 lakh ($70,000).

Talking to the Indian Express, Daliya’s eldest son Piyush said, “This cybertruck is the only one in India, as per what we checked online. There is no such car imported to India. We booked this car six months ago at the Tesla Showroom at Texas in the US. After all due process, we got the delivery a few days ago, so we brought the car to Dubai where road registration was done. Finally, the car reached India through the sea route.”

The car reached Surat on Thursday.

The Tesla Cybertruck can run up to 550 kilometres

Piyush told the Indian Express, “It takes six hours of electric charging and on a single charge, the car can run up to 550 kilometres. We are using Dubai RTO registration in India. The car is fully automatic with all the latest features and some innovative features that are not found in other imported cars. This car is in high demand among customers worldwide. The trunk capacity in the car is also huge.”

Piyush said, “The logistics charges were huge. The car has seating capacity of five people and after the car landed in Surat, I drove it carrying my parents and my younger brother. It was an awesome experience to drive such a car and we are hopeful that the company would open its showroom in India. The vehicle is in major demand among the car lovers of India.”

Lavji Daliya is a real estate developer and promoter of the Gopin Group. The Daliya family has branded the car with the name of their business group, "Gopin," to make it uniquely theirs.

Around 50 to 100 people gather to see the car: Lavji Badshah

The 55-year-old Lavji Badshah told the Indian Express, “At present, we are using this car in Surat and we have not made any journey on the highways or other districts. In the city, wherever we go, around 50 to 100 people gather on the spot to see the car. People are curious to know about the interiors and other aspects of the car. We have to take extra care. The entire body of the car is made of stainless steel, which has sharp curves, and the tyres are designed in such a way that the car can also run on rough paths.”

Who is Lavji Badshah?

Lavji Daliya is a realtor, diamond merchant, and power loom owner based in Gujarat. Originally from Bhavnagar, Badshah moved to Surat at the age of 13 to work as a diamond polisher.He later built a successful business empire.

Lavji earned the nickname “Badshah” among the people of Gujarat due to his philanthropic work.

Lavji Badshah is the founder of Gopin Group, which includes a real estate business called Gopin Developers, a non-profit initiative called Gopin Foundation, and an investment business called Gopin Ventures.

According to his LinkedIn profile, “His belief in uplifting society has the potential to contribute to the development of a nation. Helping hand and saviour to multiple people at the same time makes him Badshah in everyone’s life.”