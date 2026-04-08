Meet the diamond tycoon who built a Rs 15,000 crore empire from Rs 12 and rewards employees with cars and homes

New Delhi: Savji Dholakia was a teenager from Amreli, Gujarat, when he first arrived in Surat. He had borrowed money from his uncle to get there and had twelve rupees left when he did. There was no plan beyond finding work and making something of it.

That was decades ago. Today, his company Hari Krishna Exports is one of India's biggest diamond exporters, valued at around Rs 15,000 crore. Dholakia is widely known in business circles as the Diamond King of India — a title earned not only through the scale of what he built, but through what he consistently chooses to do with it.

Every year around Diwali, Hari Krishna Exports holds a large ceremony for its employees. The gifts are not gift vouchers or bonus cheques. They are cars. They are flats. They are jewellery for workers and their families. In one programme alone, Dholakia distributed over 1,200 cars and more than 400 homes to employees — most of them cutters and polishers on the factory floor, not managers or executives.

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His stated goal, repeated consistently over the years, is simple: he wants every person who works for him to own a house and a vehicle. He sees this not as generosity but as the point. "The more you give, the more you receive," he has said. For Dholakia, a company that grows while its workers struggle is not really succeeding.

This thinking shapes how the company runs day to day. Long-serving employees are rewarded visibly and progressively. Staff turnover is low for a manufacturing business. The reputation makes it easier to hire good people, which in turn makes the business stronger — a cycle that appears to be deliberate rather than accidental.

Outside of work, Dholakia has funded the construction of lakes in rural Gujarat to address water scarcity — a practical problem in the region he grew up in, and one that directly affects the farming communities there.

What makes his story worth telling is not the number at the end — the thousands of crores, the cars lined up in a car park for workers to collect. It is the consistency of the choice. At every point where he could have kept more, he did not. That is the part that is genuinely unusual.