Meet THIS Famous Old Delhi 'Halwai' Who Catered To Mughal Emperors, Presidents And Prime Ministers Of India, But Shut Down His 200 Years Old Shop Due To...

New Delhi: Tucked away in the heart of Old Delhi's bustling Chandni Chowk was Ghantewala Halwai — one of India’s oldest and most iconic sweet shops. Established in 1790, this legendary halwai wasn’t just famous for its sweets but for the illustrious people it served from Mughal emperors to Indian Prime Ministers like Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi. Over the centuries, it became a beloved landmark, drawing sweet lovers from across the world, especially for its famed Sohan Halwa.

A 225-Year-Old Legacy That Came to a Close

After serving Delhi for over two centuries, Ghantewala Halwai shut its doors in July 2015. The closure came as sales dipped and legal issues with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee arose. The shop had a rich history and it was founded by Lala Sukh Lal Jain, who came to Delhi from Amber a few years after Mughal Emperor Shah Alam II was reinstated. For seven generations, his family carried forward the legacy, making Ghantewala a symbol of tradition and taste in the heart of Old Delhi.

Sweets That Won Hearts Across Continents

As shared by owner Sushant Jain, Ghantewala’s famous Sohan Halwa had fans not just in India but as far away as the Gulf. Other favourites included pista burfi, motichoor ke ladoo, kalakand, and karachi halwa. The shop also served classic snacks like makkan choora, namkeen, samosas, and kachoris. During festivals like Holi, their handmade gujiyas were a big draw, making Ghantewala a go-to spot for both sweets and savoury treats.

A Closure That Left Delhi Heartbroken

News of the closure sparked widespread reaction across the city. Food lovers, heritage enthusiasts, and longtime patrons mourned the end of an era.