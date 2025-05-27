New Delhi: Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, Thailand's King Rama X's disowned son, has become a Buddhist monk. The ordination ceremony of Vacharaesorn was posted on his official Instagram account which fuelled speculation over whether he could re-enter the royal fold.

The ceremony was conducted on Vesak Day which is a prominent Buddhist holiday. Some observers have raised the question whether these spiritual endeavours could signal a return to royal goodwill.

Who is Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse?



Vacharaesorn, called Than Oun, is the second son of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his former wife Sujarinee Vivacharawongse.

Born in 1981, Vacharaesorn was raised in the United States. He was exiled from the Thai royal family in 1996 along with his mother and three brothers.

Vacharaesorn stayed abroad for a long time, yet kept in touch with the Thai community. He returned to Thailand in 2023 and was spotted at several public events. Many people believe that Vacharaesorn’s return to Bangkok could be a sign that he is trying to rekindle his father’s favour.

Who is King Rama X?



King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 72, took over the Thai throne in 2016 after the death of his father. Known formally as Rama X, he has been married four times and has a queen and a royal consort. The royal succession has been called into question because of his health, age and complicated family relations.

Why is the royal succession unclear?



Thailand's laws of succession give preference to male heirs. King Rama X’s only officially recognised son Prince Dipangkorn is thought to have a developmental disorder that could make it difficult for him to rule. Most of Rama X’s other sons, including Vacharaesorn, lost their royal titles in 1996.

Why could Vivacharawongse be a possible heir?



After being formally expelled from the royal line almost thirty years ago, Vacharaesorn is currently undergoing a quiet rehabilitation. Male royals in Thailand customarily reside in a monastery for a while before assuming public positions, according to Vanitatis. Many thinkers now see Vivacharawongse's ordination as a sign that he may be about to be reinstated.