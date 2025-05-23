New Delhi: YouTuber MrBeast has become the eighth youngest billionaire in the world with an estimated fortune of 1 billion dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth. According to official records, MrBeast is the only billionaire under 30 who has not inherited his fortune.

Journey From Scratch

MrBeast began his YouTube journey at 12 with the username MrBeast6000. His initial videos included humorous compilations and commentary on video games. His Counting to 100,000 video garnered him significant recognition for the first time in 2017.

Business Growth

MrBeast's YouTube channels which include MrBeast, MrBeast Gaming, Beast Reacts and MrBeast Philanthropy has been subscribed to by more than 415 million people. With 270 million subscribers, his main channel is the most subscribed YouTube channel in the world.

His business ventures include Beast Burgers, Feastables and Juice Funds.

MrBeast has established Beast Philanthropy, a nonprofit supporting charitable projects.

Recognition

MrBeast was listed as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2023. With an estimated net worth of 1 billion dollars, he topped Forbes' list of the highest paid YouTube creators of 2024.