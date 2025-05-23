Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2905298https://zeenews.india.com/economy/meet-youtuber-mrbeast-with-net-worth-of-1-billion-at-age-27-he-is-worlds-youngest-self-made-billionaire-2905298.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
YOUTUBE

Meet THIS Youtuber; With Net Worth Of $1 Billion At Age 27, He Is World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

MrBeast's YouTube channels which include MrBeast, MrBeast Gaming, Beast Reacts and MrBeast Philanthropy has been subscribed to by more than 415 million people. With 270 million subscribers, his main channel is the most subscribed YouTube channel in the world.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 23, 2025, 05:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meet THIS Youtuber; With Net Worth Of $1 Billion At Age 27, He Is World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

New Delhi: YouTuber MrBeast has become the eighth youngest billionaire in the world with an estimated fortune of 1 billion dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth. According to official records, MrBeast is the only billionaire under 30 who has not inherited his fortune. 

Journey From Scratch 
MrBeast began his YouTube journey at 12 with the username MrBeast6000. His initial videos included humorous compilations and commentary on video games. His Counting to 100,000 video garnered him significant recognition for the first time in 2017. 

Business Growth
MrBeast's YouTube channels which include MrBeast, MrBeast Gaming, Beast Reacts and MrBeast Philanthropy has been subscribed to by more than 415 million people. With 270 million subscribers, his main channel is the most subscribed YouTube channel in the world.

His business ventures include Beast Burgers, Feastables and Juice Funds. 

MrBeast has established Beast Philanthropy, a nonprofit supporting charitable projects.

Recognition
MrBeast was listed as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2023. With an estimated net worth of 1 billion dollars, he topped Forbes' list of the highest paid YouTube creators of 2024.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK