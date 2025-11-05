Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2980205https://zeenews.india.com/economy/mehli-mistry-steps-down-from-tata-trusts-recalls-commitment-to-ratan-tata-2980205.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
MEHLI MISTRY

Mehli Mistry Steps Down From Tata Trusts, Recalls Commitment To Ratan Tata

Mehli Mistry, ousted from Tata Trusts following an internal rift, has announced to step down as a Trustee of Tata Trusts. In a letter addressed to Noel Tata, he recalled a commitment he made to the Trusts' late former chairman, Ratan Tata. 

|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 10:57 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mehli Mistry Steps Down From Tata Trusts, Recalls Commitment To Ratan Tata

Mumbai: Mehli Mistry, ousted from Tata Trusts following an internal rift, has announced to step down as a Trustee of Tata Trusts. In a letter addressed to Noel Tata, he recalled a commitment he made to the Trusts' late former chairman, Ratan Tata. 

"My commitment to Mr. Ratan N Tata’s vision includes a responsibility to ensure that the Tata Trusts are not plunged into controversy. I believe that precipitating matters would cause irreparable harm to the reputation of the Tata Trusts," he wrote in the letter.

According to Mistry, his letter to Noel Tata, the incumbent chairman of Tata Trusts, should assist in "putting the quietus on speculative news reports" that do not serve the interests of the Tata Trusts and are inimical to its vision.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mistry said that during his tenure at the Tata Trusts, he was guided by Ratan Tata's vision of "ethical governance, quiet philanthropy and utmost integrity". He expressed hope that other trustees, going forward, will be guided by the principles of "transparency, good governance, and public interest."

“I believe that precipitating matters would cause irreparable harm to the reputation of the Tata Trusts. Therefore, in the spirit of Mr. Ratan N Tata, who always put public interest before his own, I hope that the actions of the other trustees going forward will be guided by the principles of transparency, good governance, and public interest,” Mistry wrote.

“Nobody is bigger than the institution it serves,” he concluded his letter with a quote he attributed to Ratan Tata.

Earlier reports suggested that Mistry had filed a caveat with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner for his right to be heard before his ouster from Tata Trusts is sanctioned.

According to the rules, Tata Trusts needs to make changes to the board sanctioned by the Charity Commissioner in 90 days.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
TTP Warns Of Strikes On Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi - Is a New War Brewing?
Madhya Pradesh
MP’s Bold Move: Animals Damaging Crops Relocated By Forest Dept
Pakistan
Pakistani Forces Kill Two More Civilians In Balochistan
Afganistan
Taliban Says 16,242 Afghan Refugees Forcibly Deported From Iran, Pak
Bihar elections 2025
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Key Constituencies, Candidates In Fray- DEETS
Tamil Nadu
103 Gold Coins Found Beneath Centuries-Old Temple Near Tamil Nadu's Javaddu
Bihar Election 2025
'10% Control The Army': Rahul Gandhi's Caste Claim Sparks Row; BJP Hits Back
Delhi air pollution
China Offers To Help India Fight Delhi’s Air Pollution As Levels Turn Severe
Jammu and Kashmir
Film Shooting Resumes In Kashmir Six Months After Pahalgam Terror Attack
S. Jaishankar
India, Israel Ink Deal To Share Advanced Defence, AI & Cyber Security Tech