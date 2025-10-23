Meta Lays Off 600 Employees Amid Mark Zuckerberg’s AI Push– Details Here

New Delhi: Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is once again making headlines for job cuts. In an internal memo, Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang announced that around 600 employees from the company’s Superintelligence Labs division are being laid off. According to a report by Business Insider, Wang explained that the decision aims to help Meta streamline its operations and make faster, more effective decisions.

Meta’s Chief AI Officer, Alexandr Wang, announced the layoffs in an internal memo. The job cuts will affect employees working in the company’s AI infrastructure teams, the Fundamental Artificial Intelligence Research (FAIR) unit, and several product-related roles.

The latest layoffs in Meta’s Superintelligence Labs division come just months after the company spent hundreds of millions of dollars bringing in top engineers and researchers from major tech firms like OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Apple.

Meta Looks to Reshape Its AI Structure

According to insiders as reported by Business Standard, Meta’s AI division had grown overly large, with teams like FAIR and product-focused groups often competing for limited computing resources. When Alexandr Wang took charge and formed the new Superintelligence Labs, this complex setup carried over. The recent layoffs are part of an effort to trim excess roles, improve efficiency, and strengthen Wang’s leadership in driving Meta’s AI vision forward.

Strengthening Meta’s AI Ambitions

Meta is doubling down on its push to stay ahead in the AI race against competitors like OpenAI and Google. The company has poured billions into developing advanced AI infrastructure and hiring top industry talent. After the recent round of layoffs, the Superintelligence Labs division now has just under 3,000 employees, signaling a more streamlined approach to achieving its AI goals.

Employees Placed on Notice Period

The affected employees have been informed that their last working day will be November 21 and are currently in a “non-working notice period.” According to the memo, “During this time, your internal access will be removed and you do not need to do any additional work for Meta. You may use this time to search for another role at Meta.”

Meta is providing affected employees with 16 weeks of severance pay, along with an extra two weeks for every year of service completed, “minus your notice period.”

Driving AI Ambitions Through Leadership and Investment

Mark Zuckerberg’s frustration with Meta’s AI progress grew after the April launch of the Llama 4 models received a lukewarm response from developers. In a bid to speed up innovation, he announced the creation of Meta Superintelligence Labs, which is now led by Alexandr Wang and former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman.