Meta to commence layoffs of 10% of workforce from May 20

New Delhi: US-based tech giant Meta will begin laying off 10 per cent of its global workforce from Wednesday, May 20, and bolster its artificial intelligence initiatives as part of a sweeping reorganisation aimed at streamlining operations, as per multiple reports.

According to them, the company seeks to eliminate some managerial roles and reorganise teams to create “AI‑native” structures with smaller teams intended to speed up decision‑making, according to multiple reports.

The company reportedly indicated that it will close about 6,000 open positions and that the overall changes, including transfers, will affect roughly 20 per cent of its current workforce.

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If implemented at that level, the job cuts could affect roughly 16,000 employees, based on Meta’s workforce of nearly 79,000 people as of December 31.

Some employees have reacted strongly to the overhaul, staging protests at company offices and posting complaints on Meta’s internal platform, Workplace.

Over 1,000 staff have signed a petition opposing new mouse-tracking software the company is using to train AI systems, citing privacy concerns.

Meanwhile, global tech layoffs are accelerating in 2026, with more than 80,000 jobs already cut in the first quarter and total losses likely to exceed 3 lakh this year, led by companies like Oracle, Amazon, and Meta, a report has said.

Another recent report by TradingPlatforms highlighted that the latest wave of layoffs builds on a broader post-pandemic correction, with over one million tech jobs lost globally since 2021 as companies recalibrate hiring after the Covid-era expansion.

AI and automation have emerged as key drivers of this transformation, with nearly half of all layoffs in 2026 linked to AI-related restructuring.

Moreover, the US remains the worst-hit market, accounting for nearly 77 per cent of global layoffs so far this year, with over 61,000 job cuts across 62 companies.

Among companies, Oracle has reported the highest number of layoffs globally in 2026, cutting more than 25,000 roles as part of a major restructuring tied to its AI infrastructure push.