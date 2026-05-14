MGL raises CNG prices by Rs 2 per kg across Mumbai region

Mumbai: State-run gas distributor Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has hiked compressed natural gas (CNG) prices across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), raising retail rates by Rs 2 per kg.

Following the latest revision, CNG will now cost Rs 84 per kg across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other parts of the MMR with immediate effect.

The fuel was previously priced at Rs 82 per kg. The latest hike comes amid rising input costs and prevailing market conditions.

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Reports claim that soon after the increase in CNG prices, auto-rickshaw unions demanded a revision in fares, arguing that repeated fuel price hikes were adversely impacting drivers’ earnings.

Union representatives have sought at least a Re 1 increase in the base fare for auto-rickshaws and urged the authorities to take a decision at the earliest.

According to the unions, the continued rise in operating costs has made it increasingly difficult for drivers to operate vehicles under the existing fare structure.

The latest price revision is expected to impact daily commuters across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, where CNG remains one of the primary fuels used by auto-rickshaws, taxis and public transport vehicles.

Earlier this month, the government said the country has adequate stocks of petroleum products and that LPG supplies for domestic cooking remain stable.

Meanwhile, shares of Mahanagar Gas Limited traded nearly 3 per cent higher in morning trade on Thursday, touching an intraday high of Rs 1,072 on the BSE. The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,586 and a 52-week low of Rs 902 on the exchange.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 130 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, while revenue stood at Rs 2,052 crore.