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Microsoft announces 4,800 layoffs amid heavy AI spending

The latest layoffs come amid a broader trend across the technology industry, where companies are balancing massive AI investments with efforts to control costs.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 09:19 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 09:19 AM IST
Microsoft announces 4,800 layoffs amid heavy AI spending

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Microsoft announces 4,800 layoffs amid heavy AI spending
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